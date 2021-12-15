Watch the all-electric GMC Sierra wake up to battle Ford’s Lightning

The all-electric pickup wars are getting even more interesting, with GMC pulling back the cover – a little, at least – on the upcoming Sierra EV. Third of the automakers line-up to embrace General Motors’ Ultium electric platform, the GMC electric Sierra is also likely to be the most attainable of the trio shown so far.

First to dealership forecourts will be GMC’s reboot of the Hummer, shedding the old gas-guzzler reputation of the discontinued icon SUV in favor of a zero-emissions upgrade. The GMC Hummer EV will be an all-electric pickup, and a vast one at that, with up to four electric motors and the ability to to crab-walk diagonal movements for navigating through tricky off-road courses (or tight parking lots).

It’ll be followed by the GMC Hummer EV SUV, an enclosed body version of the truck. That will have seating for up to seven, GMC has says, but pack the same technologies. It’ll also be priced similarly, with the early Launch Edition models commanding six-figure stickers and limited availability.

The GMC Sierra EV, in contrast, should be a little more affordable, though the automaker isn’t saying quite what to expect there yet. It’ll be positioned near the high end of the Sierra range, with GMC confirming that it’ll launch only in the Denali trim. That’s proved to be a very popular variant for GMC, helping nudge average transaction prices up considerably this year. GMC even has plans for a more premium trim, sitting above Denali, in the Sierra range.

As for this first electric Sierra Denali, details are still in short supply. GMC its basically sharing the lighting signature of the truck’s front end (and in render form at that). There’s a large – but blanked-off – grille with a shield design that illuminates, and a lit-up central GMC logo too.

Flanking it are multi-segment LED headlamps. The outer elements of that can be controlled individually, for a welcome signature that rises up. Meanwhile, three fin-like spokes on the inside edge can animate individually, too.

We’ve seen automakers make increasing use of LEDs this way in recent years, doubling-down on adding ways to introduce personality to their more expensive models. In the case of EVs particularly, more light work can help offset the absence of a traditional combustion soundtrack, too.

GMC says the all-electric Sierra Denali will be revealed in full in 2022. It’ll be built at General Motors’ Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, alongside other Ultium-based models. That’ll include the new Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevy’s first electric pickup, which is making its debut at CES 2022 in early January.

Again, full details for that truck haven’t been shared yet, but Chevrolet says to expect the potential for 400+ miles of range on a full charge, along with four-wheel steer technology. The Silverado EV will also offer a fixed-glass roof option, another first for GM’s full-size trucks.