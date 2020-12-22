Toyota hits the jackpot with custom-built Supra Sport Top

The covers are off for Toyota’s custom-built GR Supra Sport Top. It not only has a removable hardtop roof similar to its iconic predecessor, but it drew inspiration from the GR Supra Heritage Edition first seen at the 2019 SEMA show.

Toyota’s Supra Sport Top not only looks fast and furious (pun intended), but it’s a properly quick roadster. It has the same fire-breathing turbocharged inline-six motor as the Heritage Edition concept, churning out 500 horsepower courtesy of a new turbocharger, a custom intake, and a high-performance engine management system.

We first caught a teaser glimpse of Toyota’s Supra Sport Top last November. Back then, the vehicle was still in development, but it already bore some classic Supra hallmarks. It has a fancy body kit, a tall and curvy rear spoiler, and a new set of headlights and taillights.

Of course, it also has a removable and stowable hardtop. The roof is made of two composite panels, allowing you to store everything in the car’s trunk. Toyota resisted the urge to build a T-Top roof for this unique project, allowing both the driver and passenger to bask in “just open air as far as the eye can see,” according to the Japanese carmaker.

Sadly, both the Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition and Sport Top are merely concepts at this point. Still, we’re betting Supra fans can’t wait to get their hands on two of the most genuine iterations of Toyota’s legendary sports car by far.

Toyota understands the holidays are not merely for sports car enthusiasts. In the face of a crippling pandemic, overlanding has grown by leaps and bounds, and Toyota has the TRD Sport Trailer concept to satisfy the whims of outdoor adventurers.

The TRD Sport Trailer is a unique concept. Intending to transform a Tacoma’s pickup bed into a genuine overlanding trailer, it has a four-person Yakima tent (suspended above the ground via a remote-operated scissor lift), fishing-pole holders, a custom-built lavatory, and a trash can.

It even has a slide-out sink stove, campsite lighting, a refrigerator, a water heater, and water holding tanks for both fresh and gray water. The best part? Everything is neatly packed in the bed when moving to your next overlanding destination.

The big question remains: Will Supra Sport Top, Supra GR Heritage Edition, and TRD Sport Trailer make it to production? A little bird told us the odds are in our favor, and we can’t wait to sample a factory-built, open-top, hardcore 500-horsepower Supra is all we’re saying.