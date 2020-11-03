Toyota teases GR Supra Heritage Edition with a removable Sport Top roof

Japanese automaker Toyota has a lot in store for fans and enthusiasts at the SEMA360 virtual event. It unveiled three custom-built Supras and an overland-ready Tacoma pickup truck. But what really struck a chord is the announcement of a special Supra Heritage Edition model that pays homage to the iconic Mk IV Supra.

“When SEMA decided to go virtual, we knew we wanted to be a part of it because when we commit to something at Toyota, we see through no matter what, and this year is no exception,” said Ed Laukes, group vice president – Toyota Division Marketing.

That’s right. Toyota is building a one-off Heritage Edition Supra with a removable Sport Top roof, a feature that came standard in the Mk IV Supra. Based on the video above, it seems the heritage model is resplendent with heritage touches including unique headlights and taillights, a fancy body kit, and a huge rear spoiler.

Toyota is yet to confirm if this one-off Supra will enter production, but having a removable hardtop roof is one way to solidify the new Supra’s heritage despite its BMW-derived gene pool. Toyota also presented a trio of custom Supras at this year’s SEMA360, and two of it came with what enthusiasts were pining for in the new GR Supra: Power. And lots of it.

First is the GReddy Performance Formula D GR Supra. Based on a Supra 3.0, the car is custom built by Ken Gushi Motorsports and GReddy Performance to compete in the 2020 Formula Drift Pro class. As such, the engine is equipped with a larger turbocharger and a custom six-speed automatic gearbox to handle the increased power output. It also has a bespoke racing exhaust to make it sound unlike any Supra before it.

Next up is the Papadakis Racing Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota GR Supra built by Papadakis Racing. Equipped with a rebuilt 3.0-liter engine with 1,033 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque, this car is sure to make waves in the 2020 Formula Drift Pro class.

Last but not least is the Ornamental Conifer GR Supra with exclusive artwork by acclaimed British artist Nicolai Sclater. It’s essentially a 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 in Turbulence Gray paint complete with hand-painted slogans and graphics.