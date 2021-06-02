Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is a coachbuilt Ferrari F8 Tributo with scissor doors

Carrozerria Touring Superleggera recently unveiled its latest creation called the Arese RH95. Built to commemorate Touring’s 95th birthday, Arese RH95 draws its name from Touring’s HQ in Via per Arese in Milan, Italy, and the initials of project Arese’s ‘founding patron.’ Nevertheless, the Arese RH95 is a breathtaking rendition of Ferrari’s magnificent F8 Tributo supercar.

“Arese RH95 reflects the stylistic features of the entire AERO line in its many distinctive elements and the cinematic openings,” said Louis de Fabribeckers, Design Director of Touring, referencing the Arese RH95’s magnificent scissor doors. We’ve all seen various renditions of the Ferrari F8, like the Mansory F8XX and the Novitec F8 Tributo. However, none came with scissor doors and a coachbuilt body.

It also happens Arese RH95 is Touring’s first mid-engined creation, so it better be extra special. Drawing inspiration from the Aero 3 and the unforgettable Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, Arese RH95 has a mostly carbon-fiber body with intricate detailing. It has an aluminum side-slash running along the car’s waistline, a nod to the fabulous Disco Volante.

And in case you haven’t noticed, those voluptuous rear hips, rear clamshell, and fully functional dorsal scoop are unique to Arese RH95. Inside, the cabin cocoons the driver and passenger with premium materials and a set of bespoke seats with hand-stitched detailing.

The car on this page is Arese RH95 Car One finished in Verde Pino paint with silver accents and a tri-color leather interior. Meanwhile, Car Two will be red and white, while Car Three will arrive with Gulf-inspired livery. If you want one, you can specify your Arese RH95 in any color and trim imaginable.

Underneath that curvaceous rear end lies a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor with 32 valves, an aluminum block and head, and direct fuel injection, pumping out 710 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. With that much power, Arese RH95 can scoot to 60 mph in three seconds flat. Touring claims a top speed of 211 mph.

Touring is only making 18 examples of Arese RH95. The coachbuilder claims it takes six months to finish a single unit, and each vehicle will undergo rigorous testing to ensure Ferrari-levels of performance and build quality. Touring has also tweaked the vehicle’s active aero system to cope with the shapely new body.

How much? Good question. Considering a brand-new Ferrari F8 Tributo starts at around $280,000, we reckon Arese RH95 will probably cost double after all is said and done. And if you don’t have a Ferrari F8 Tributo donor car, don’t fret: Touring Superleggera will order the vehicle for you.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 Gallery