The Suzuki Misano concept is a new speedster with motorcycle-inspired tandem seating

The Suzuki Misano is a new concept vehicle developed by Instituto Europeo di Design (IED) students in Torino, Italy. It’s a futuristic-looking compact speedster inspired by Suzuki’s passion for motorcycles and four-wheeled automobiles. Taking its name from an Italian racetrack, Suzuki Misano has motorcycle-inspired tandem seating to deliver a unique grand-touring and racing experience.

“Misano is a thesis born out of the passion of young designers and developed as a project in a design center to offer the next generation new lifestyle experience,” said Kimihiko Nakada, Suzuki Design Center Director.

Misano is a compact roadster that’s no bigger than a Mazda Miata MX-5. It measures 157.5-inches long but is less than 40-inches high. It’s hard to miss the single-door cabin with its off-center tandem seating arrangement.

Mind you, Oregon-based electric mobility provider Arcimoto and its FUV or Fun Utility Vehicle offers the same seating arrangement as the Misano. However, the former has three wheels and a roof, while Misano has four wheels and is a speedster in the same mold as the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and GFG Style Bandini Dora, to name a few.

What we’re crushing on is the design. Misano is probably the first Suzuki concept that sparked our car-loving desires, like when we first saw the retro-inspired Suzuki Waku at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show. Blending gorgeous curves, sharp edges, and purposeful character lines, Misano is a dedicated sport-racing car to the core.

It has aggressive S-shaped headlights and dark wheels with copper accents, adding to the vehicle’s hi-tech, futuristic vibe. Copper is also dominant in certain exterior bits like the front air scoops, side skirts, and the single rear roll bar.

However, we didn’t get a glimpse of the interior, but Suzuki and IED claim Misano has a control stick instead of a conventional steering wheel. We have no word on the powertrain, but we know Misano is an all-electric vehicle with a large battery pack.

The Suzuki Misano concept will grace the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile di Torino from May 15 to June 6. This fantastic Suzuki speedster will remain a concept for now, but there’s no denying Suzuki’s portfolio lacks a performance halo car.