The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 leaks start here

The year 2021 will quite likely deliver two new foldable smartphones from Samsung. Data leaked today suggests that the new devices will likely be called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. These two new devices will quite likely have release dates in the second half of the year 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was tipped by SamMobile today to carry the model number SM-F711. Digging deeper on said model number reveals the presence of Android 11 right out the gate, along with Samsung’s own user interface ONE UI 3.5. This device is rumored to be being prepared for release in at least two iterations, one with 128GB internal storage, the other with 256GB internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 was tipped to roll with a model number SM-F711. This device also appears to be running Android 11 and the newest in new Samsung ONE UI 3.5 from the get-go. This is the clamshell foldable device, while the Fold is the device that opens up more like a traditional paper book. Take a peek at our feature on how in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 felt like the future. The video below should give you a good idea of what the Z Flip is all about.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip families of devices will likely have access to S Pen capabilities this year, not unlike what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra this year. It’s looking less likely that we’ll see a more affordable foldable this year – beyond the price drop that already took place at the start of February (last week).

It’s also possible, however unlikely, that this might be the year Apple jumps in on the foldable game. This concept and early set of drawing filed by Apple with the USPTO made us look twice!