The Porsche Taycan can’t stop breaking records

As it turns out, the Porsche Taycan is not only a superb all-electric vehicle. It also has the uncanny ability to enter the record books frequently. In 2019, the Taycan set a new EV record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, completing the 20.6-km treacherous racetrack in seven minutes and 42 seconds.

The Taycan returned in 2020 to set a Guinness World Record for the longest drift using an electric car. With Porsche instructor Dennis Retera behind the wheel, the Taycan drifted for 210 laps (42.171 kilometers) at the Porsche Experience Center, each lap spent with the front wheels never pointing in the same direction as the curve.

Porsche is now commemorating 2021 by establishing 13 British endurance records at the Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent, England. The Taycan 4S took the records for the time taken from a standing start to cover 50 km, 50 miles, 100 km, 500 km, 500 miles, and 1,000 km in the category of ‘electric cars over 1000 kilograms.’ Additionally, the Taycan 4S claimed the record for distance covered from a standing start in one hour at 98.194 kilometers (61.01 miles).

Simultaneously, the Taycan Turbo S took the records for the time taken from a standing start to cover 200 km, 100 miles, and 200 miles. It also broke the records for distance covered from a standing start in three hours (252.356 km), six hours (450.065 km), and 12 hours (915.762 km).

The Taycan’s new endurance records could not be possible without mentioning the vehicle’s brilliant 800-volt electrical architecture and advanced thermal management system. For the record run, a maximum charging rate of 270 kWh allowed both cars to charge their respective 93.4 kWh battery packs from five to eighty percent in only 22.5-minutes.

And throughout the entire 1,000 km record run, the Taycan 4S only spent a total of three hours and three seconds to charge the batteries. According to Porsche, each pitstop took an average of 30 minutes, with both vehicles charging from five to 85-percent for every charging session.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has two electric motors producing 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, while the Taycan 4S with the larger 93.4 kWh battery produces 563 horsepower. Porsche has added a new single motor RWD Taycan in its lineup with base prices starting at $81,250. Equipped with the optional 93.4 kWh battery, the base Taycan has 469 horsepower and goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.1-seconds.