2021 Porsche Taycan single-motor RWD starts at $81,250

Staying true to its promise, Porsche is announcing the arrival of its base Taycan EV with a single electric motor and rear-wheel-drive (RWD). This new base model lowers the Taycan’s base price to around $81,250, which is still dearer than a base Tesla Model S Long Range Plus. Surprisingly, the base Taycan RWD is available with two battery options.

First is the 79.2 kWh standard Performance Battery pack. With this option, your base Taycan produces 401 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, not bad for a single-motor EV. Next is a 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus option that increases the motor’s output to 469 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque.

No matter which you choose, the performance numbers are staggering, although not as ludicrous as the Model S. The base Porsche Taycan RWD accelerates to 60 mph from a dead stop in 5.1-seconds, and both battery options achieve a 143 mph top speed. The maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW for the Performance Battery and up to 270 kW for Performance Battery Plus, meaning both batteries can charge from five to 80-percent (SoC) in under 25 minutes.

In comparison, a base Model S goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. The funny thing is Porsche has yet to announce the driving range for both battery packs, which the carmaker promises to reveal this spring as the first deliveries arrive at Porsche dealerships.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is suitable for an EPA-confirmed 402 miles of range, while the Performance model achieves 287 miles of driving range. Speaking of range, the Taycan 4S with a larger Performance battery has an EPA-rated range of 203 miles, so we think 250 to 270 miles is a good number for the base Taycan RWD.

And even though we’re talking about an entry-level Porsche electric car, Taycan RWD is home to a bevy of standard equipment. Adaptive dampers are standard and 19-inch aero wheels, while air suspension and larger 20-inch and 21-inch alloys are optional. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard, too, and it also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates, a heads-up display, and three years of free charging courtesy of Electrify America.

On the other hand, the cabin receives a partial leather interior with electrically-adjustable front comfort seats. The Taycan remains as practical as a gasoline-powered sedan offering 407-liters of luggage space in the trunk and 84 liters in the front trunk or frunk.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan RWD arrives at your favorite dealerships by mid-March 2021.