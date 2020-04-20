2020 Porsche Taycan 4S EPA range estimate is 203 miles per charge

The official EPA driving range estimate for the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S was announced recently. The Taycan 4S landed almost the same EPA estimate for driving range that the Taycan Turbo received. The Taycan 4S is rated for 203 miles per charge, and the Taycan Turbo is rated at 201 miles per charge.

Along with the official EPA driving range estimate for the Taycan 4S also came word that the car was officially on sale. The driving range estimate was so low for the Taycan Turbo was announced that Porsche immediately went into damage control and hired an outside firm to prove the real-world driving range was better. Autoblog notes that in its real-world test of the Turbo version (which is still a ridiculous name for a vehicle that has no combustion engine, let alone an actual Turbo) the car mustered a range of 287 miles per charge.

The assumption is that since the Turbo version was able to achieve a longer driving range in the real world, the 4S version will as well. It’s also worth pointing out that the EPA range estimate for the 4S at 203 miles is assuming that the buyer adds the optional $6580 Performance Battery Plus option that crams inside a 93.4kWh battery pack. The standard battery is 79.2 kWh unit, but basic versions of the car using that battery pack are reportedly months away.

Whether or not the vehicles can achieve a longer driving distance in the real world than the EPA estimates, the driving range for the Taycan 4S with the standard battery will be less than the larger battery pack can muster. As for pricing, the Taycan 4S with a small battery is expected to start at $105,150, including destination. The same car with a larger battery pack will sell for $111,730.