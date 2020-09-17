Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G leaks via dev page

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was leaked today via Verizon with a full set of specifications and imagery that leaves little to the imagination. Samsung’s not yet “officially” revealed this device, though we’ve seen quite a bit about it and the details of its hardware and software abilities from a set of leaks over the past few weeks. This device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz image refresh rate, rain and dust resistance, and a design that should be rather familiar.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was recently leaked via Ice Universe with information on its slightly lower-than-original price. This device was leaked with full renders, front and back, via WinFuture. That leak included a set of colors that’ll be interesting to see at launch: Navy Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, and Red.

As we see today via a Verizon leak, this device has a set of three cameras that appear to be pretty much identical to what’s delivered in the standard Samsung Galaxy S20. That includes a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. This setup has some 30X Super Resolution Zoom action as well as “enhanced camera AI” and the ability to shoot “multiple frames at once, processing them into one clear nighttime photo.”

Up front is a single camera poking through the smallest Infinity-O punch hole yet delivered in an AMOLED display. This front-facing camera is a 32MP unit. UPDATE: Per leaked slides for this device from Samsung, this is literally “the same pro-grade, triple lens S20 camera, now available in FE.”

This device will likely launch on September 23, 2020. It’ll see a release date in the weeks following the reveal date, and the price will likely be somewhere around $750 USD off-contract. This should prove to create a pricing option for those users that want the full power of the Galaxy S20’s high-end camera, but don’t want to pay the full price for the rest of the options they could live without.