Galaxy S20 FE price dunk tipped for Fall

An insider tip this week suggests a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) could be released in or after October with a “nice” price. This iteration of the Galaxy S20 would follow previously released “Fan Edition” phone cues, bringing a phone that’s extremely similar to its predecessor with a price that’s much more in-tune with your wallet. This device will likely be released with a 120Hz image refresh rate screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was tipped this week by Ice Universe, who indicated that the phone will be released in Q4, 2020. That means October, November, or December of 2020, likely right around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. If this is true, Samsung will have an impressive line of relatively new smartphones on the market just in time for the holidays.

By December, we expect that Samsung will have a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (or Plus), Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Of these, the Fan Edition will cost the least, more than likely – followed closely by the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will both likely cost around the same amount of cash, with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra reaching up to new heights with its top-tier specifications. Samsung will also continue to make the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but may, potentially, end production on the Galaxy S20 earlier than usual.

This could all be a part of Samsung’s rumored change of schedule when it comes to multiple phones released throughout the year. Where most recently the Galaxy S would command the attention of consumers in the first half of the year, the Galaxy Note would take the second half. Now, Samsung may be moving toward a schedule where they insert the Foldable series, the Z series, in to the mix as well.

It’s likely the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition’s release will allow Samsung to alter the public’s perception of the time it’s been since their last major smartphone release in the “S” lineup, allowing major changes in the year 2021 – but we shall see!