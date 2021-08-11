Samsung 3rd-gen foldables event delivers Fold 3, Flip 3, Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4

Today Samsung revealed four new next-generation devices that improve upon the devices they replace: two foldable display smartphones, a new watch, and a new set of earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 works with a new ability to work with the Samsung stylus S Pen, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 works with a new far larger display on its back side – and both now have waterproofing beyond anything we’ve seen in a foldable device before.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds were revealed today in a variety of interesting colors. These buds are now the lowest-cost Samsung-made ANC wireless earbuds, and they’re ready to roll with connectivity and sync abilities with the rest of the devices revealed this afternoon. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 effectively replaced the Galaxy Buds+ in Samsung’s earbud lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are the first smart watches to be released with the new Wear OS 3, the first Wear OS software developed by both Google and Samsung. These new devices offer two different price points and set of abilities. The lower-price Galaxy Watch 4 works with a touchscreen and a pair of buttons on its side, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a rotating bezel and slightly more high-end construction. The Galaxy Watch 4 series also syncs with the rest of the Samsung devices revealed today to match aesthetics and up-to-date user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 works with a new hardware design that expands the outside/back side display. This new device is offered in a far wider variety of colors than its predecessor, with several exclusive colors coming to the Samsung store online. Take a peek at our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 feature to see how it’s changed from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 device unfolds the other way – the long way, rather than the flip way. The front (outside) display works with a tall and thin body at 6.2-inches (with an aspect ratio of 24.5:9). Both the outside (front) and inside display panels now work with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (image refresh), and the inside display has an under-display user-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable from Samsung given the ability to work with Samsung’s S Pen stylus.