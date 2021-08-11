Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic series release date, price, and first details

Today Samsung revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These smartwatch devices usher in a new age of collaboration between Samsung and Google, as they run a version of Google’s Wear OS platform joint-developed by the two companies. These new watches also have Samsung’s own One UI Watch software interface and represent two different angles of approach for at least two different crowds of smartwatch wearers. The more basic of the two is the Galaxy Watch 4, while the more extravagant version is the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – complete with rotating bezel.

Software

Basically what we’ve got here are two watches that run Wear OS at their base – they’re able to run software made for Wear OS, available from the Google Play app store. They’re ALSO running One UI Watch, much like Samsung phones have Android, but One UI (user interface) over the top. Samsung’s One UI adds Samsung-specific features to the devices on which it runs.

These watches work with Home Training with Samsung Smart TV connectivity (in select markets). This extends functionality already present in the otherwise most-recent Galaxy Watch device lineup. With Wear OS, these Samsung watches gain new integration with services like Spotify and Google Maps.

Those users working with multiple Samsung devices with One UI will find automatic sync for aesthetics and features. Samsung designers will release visual themes that sync between devices – making your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have the same look as your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and so forth.

All Galaxy Watch 4 family devices work with Snore Detection, Sleep Score, and Blood Oxygen Tracking. You’ll have a difficult time telling the two sorts of watches apart at a glance – it’s only up close and personal that you’ll see the slight differences in form for control.

Above on the left you’ll see a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. On the right you’ll see a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Can you spot the differences?

Hardware

Both models work with the Samsung BioActive Sensor. This is a 3-in-1 sensor that includes Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Biolelectrical Impedance Analysis. These devices work with Samsung’s latest Body Composition Analysis Tool (using BIA) with a wide variety of readouts measuring the health and status of the wearer.

The Galaxy Watch 4 in 40mm size measures in at 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm, and weighs 25.9g. The Watch 4 in 44mm size measures at 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm with a weight of 30.3g. The Watch 4 Classic in 46mm size is substantially larger at 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 mm with a weight of 52g. The 42mm Watch 4 Classic is 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm in size and has a weight of 46.5g.

Both the larger versions of the watches have 1.4-inch display panels with 450 x 450 pixels. Both of the smaller versions of the watches have 1.2-inch display panels with 396 x 396 pixels. All display panels are Super AMOLED with “Full Color Always On Display” tech.

Both Galaxy Watch 4 models have Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ protection across their faces. Both Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models have Corning Gorilla Glass with DX (no +) across their faces. They’ll both quite likely have more than enough protection against scratches and bashes in any case.

All versions of the Watch 4 (and Watch 4 Classic) have an Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz 5nm Processor inside. They’re all working with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. All versions have the Samsung BioActive Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Light Sensor, and Geomagnetic Sensor. All versions also have 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G ratings against water, dust, and impact.

Every version of the Watch 4 has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity, NFC, and GPS. All Watch 4 models work with WPC-based wireless charging (with their included puck), and fast charge abilities.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is meant to be a slightly cheaper entry point to this new Wear OS / One UI universe. The slightly more extravagant Watch 4 “Classic” is a more “premium, timeless smartwatch design” with Samsung’s “fan-favorite rotating bezel.”

Galaxy Watch 4 Price and Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic will be released for a starting price of $349.99 USD (for the Bluetooth version), and $399.99 for LTE models. There’ll be 42mm and 46mm versions available in Black and Silver. There’ll also be a “special rhodium-plated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne limited edition” released in “late September” of 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be released in both 40mm and 44mm versions with a starting price of approximately $249.99 (for Bluetooth versions) and $299.99 (for LTE models). At the start, the 40mm version will be released in Black, Silver, and Pink Gold. The 44mm variant will be released in Black, Silver, and Green.

Pre-order availability for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts in August 11. All Galaxy Watch 4 devices have a release date of August 27, 2021. Pre-orders made between August 11 and August 26 “can get a $50 Samsung credit” if ordering from Samsung.com online.