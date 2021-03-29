Mercedes-Benz unveils 2022 EQS interior without MBUX Hyperscreen

By now, you’re probably familiar with the incoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric luxury sedan, particularly its biggest party-piece: MBUX Hyperscreen. The latest version of MBUX is debuting on the top-of-the-line 2022 EQS, and Hyperscreen’s 53-inch full-width triple panel digital dashboard is unprecedented in the car world.

However, we kept wondering what’s in store for base EQS models without Hyperscreen. But in Mercedes-Benz’s latest press release, the brand unveiled some production images of the EQS minus the vast digital dash, and it looks remarkably similar to what you get in the new S-Class luxury sedan.

And that’s not a bad thing, considering the all-new 2021 S-Class remains the benchmark for luxury, safety, and innovation. Minus the screen-heavy Hyperscreen set-up, you get a 12.8-inch diagonal central touchscreen display (the same in the S-Class) and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Also gone are the front passenger display and Hyperscreen’s curved glass cover.

Of course, Mercedes-Benz has an array of interior colors and materials to choose from, but the dash layout remains similar to the S-Class except for the air vents. We admit those round air vents in the 2022 EQS have a cleaner design than those fancy, squarish air vents in a 2021 Mercedes S-Class. We also like the option of having a flat-bottom steering wheel, black leather seats, and illuminated star patterns on the dashboard.

But if you like it clean and straightforward, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz appeals to minimalist senses with optional white or cream upholstery, genuinely sustainable wood trim, and quilted leather fabrics. The all-new 2022 EQS electric sedan is essentially a battery-powered S-Class, but the former is riding on a new dedicated platform. The EQS previews the brand’s swoopy ‘one-bow’ design language offering best-in-class aerodynamics and unprecedented interior room in the luxury sedan category.

The all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS will officially debut this April 15. It will be the first all-electric Mercedes-Benz to arrive in U.S. showrooms following the abrupt cancelation of the EQC SUV’s production debut last February. Also coming this September is the EQE sedan, an all-electric derivative of the popular E-Class sedan to rival the Tesla Model S.