Mercedes-Benz unleashes next-gen Mercedes me connect app for iOS and Android

Mercedes-Benz has updated its Mercedes me connect app. It now has a new array of rich features and connected services. The latest Mercedes me app is now available to download on your Android and Apple device and is compatible with 2019 and newer Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-Maybach models.

According to the German carmaker, the newest Mercedes me connect app has been redesigned from the ground-up to offer a seamless user experience. It still has multiple connected-car features to provide better flexibility and convenience in managing your Mercedes vehicle.

It includes remote engine start and remote door lock/unlock. Using the app, you can also check the vehicle status by monitoring tire pressure, fuel level, remaining mileage, and fluid levels remotely. If the vehicle detects an issue, the app can engage a remote diagnostic test procedure. With this feature, a service technician can retrieve diagnostic data to troubleshoot the problem remotely.

If the problem requires a servicing visit, the app can schedule a trip to your preferred Mercedes-Benz dealership. All of this sounds promising, but there’s more. The app has navigation and map features, making it easier to find your vehicle in the car park. You can also pre-set your destination on the app, and the app will send that location to the vehicle’s navigation system.

Mercedes me connect is among the many standard connectivity features in the new flagship S-Class sedan. Every new S-Class is equipped with trailblazing new technology and safety features, and the latest seventh-gen W223 model is no exemption. It features a first-in-class 3D instrument cluster, and MBUX Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, a system that you have to see to believe.

Also standard is a high-end Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system and a comprehensive array of active safety features like intelligent hands-off detection, active stop-and-go assist, active steering assist, an innovative rear passenger airbag, and adaptive cruise control with route-based adaptation.

The 2021 Mercedes S-Class is available in S500 4MATIC and S580 4MATIC variants in Luxury Line, AMG Line, and Exclusive Line trims. The base engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology, while the S580 has a 517-horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 with EQ Boost. With prices starting at $111,900, the latest version of Mercedes me connect has made the new S-Class doubly desirable.