2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pricing: Base model starts at $111,900

Mercedes-Benz debuted the newest 2021 S-Class luxury sedan last September. And now, the German carmaker has unveiled the pricing and trim levels for its flagship vehicle. The base S500 4MATIC sedan has base prices starting at $111,900 (includes $1,095 destination) and will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2021.

That’s not all. The newest seventh-gen S-Class will come in three curated trim models: Luxury Line, AMG Line, and Exclusive Line. The base S500 4MATIC is available in Luxury and AMG Lines, while the S580 4MATIC is available in the Exclusive Line.

The 2021 Mercedes S-Class S500 4MATIC has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six motor with 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. All new S-Class models are mild hybrids and come standard with Mercedes’ innovative EQ Boost system. In the S500, EQ Boost adds 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

As expected from an S-Class, even the base model is brimming with great standard features. The base S-Class has Airmatic air suspension to deliver a smoother, unperturbed riding experience. It also comes with 64-color ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, adaptive LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, soft-close doors, and a 360-degree surround-view camera, among many others.

Mercedes’ E-Active Body Control active suspension arrives in the S-Class next year. At the same time, rear-wheel steering is also available for better high-speed handling and easier low-speed maneuverability.

If you want a sportier S-Class, the AMG Line comes standard with bespoke AMG wheels, AMG body kits, and exclusive AMG floor mats. The S 500 4MATIC AMG Line starts at $115,150. Optional equipment includes rear-axle steering, a Burmester high-end 4D surround sound audio system, a choice between high-end interior trim options, and the 3D Technology package that includes Mercedes’ 3D instrument cluster and MBUX Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display.

Meanwhile, the top-tier S580 4MATIC starts at $132,500 and has a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine with 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also has EQ Boost for 21 more horses and 184 more torques, for a total of 517 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of twist. Optional features include active multi-contour rear seats, electric rear adjustable seatbelts, four-zone climate control, rear-axle steering, and an MBUX rear-seat entertainment system offering up to five touchscreen displays.

Debuting in the new S-Class is the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment system with voice control. It includes a 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster with Attention Assist. Standard across the lineup is adaptive cruise control with route-based adaptation, intelligent hands-off detection, active steering assist, active blind-spot assist, and active stop-and-go-assist, to name a few.