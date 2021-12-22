Maserati unveils MC20 convertible prototype garbed in dreamy camouflage

Italian automaker Maserati has unveiled the first images of its MC20 convertible prototype, a drop-top variant of the brand’s highly-anticipated V6 supercar. However, the teaser images don’t reveal much with the prototype’s cloud-themed body wrap. It would have been nice if Maserati released a photo or two of the MC20 with the roof folded down, but you don’t have to squint hard to discern it remains a desirable-looking machine.

From its looks, the MC20 convertible will share most of the curvy body panels of its hardtop brethren. Of course, the top section is different, but it’s tricky to discern what type of roof is in store. It couldn’t possibly be a soft canvass top, but we’re hedging for a power-folding hardtop since Maserati did not reveal the prototype’s rear.

However, it won’t matter if it comes with a soft or hard roof. What matters what’s under the rear hood, an entirely new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that Maserati calls “Netunno,” and it’s a powerhouse. Pumping out a claimed 621 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque, Netunno is one of the most potent gasoline-fed engines you’ll find in a modern supercar.

How potent? Maserati’s new twin-turbo V6 achieves 207.6 horsepower per liter. That’s more than the McLaren Senna (197.5 bhp/liter), Ferrari 488 Pista (182 bhp/liter), and even the Bugatti Chiron (185 bhp/liter). In addition, Netunno can spin up to 8,000 rpm, and it has a passive pre-chamber ignition system like in a Formula 1 engine.

Of course, having an engine with the highest specific output per liter means the MC20 can blitz the straights like it’s nobody’s business. Maserati claims zero to 60 mph in under 2.9-seconds and a 202 mph top speed. Maserati’s new V6 transfers all 621 horses exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle gearbox with an LSD (limited-slip differential).

Another reason for the MC20’s rapidity is its lightweight construction. Maserati claims the drop-top variant has the same carbon-fiber tub and body panels as the coupe. We figure the convertible will weigh a bit more than the coupe’s estimated 3,300 lbs. (1,500 kg) curb weight.

Maserati has yet to unveil an official launch date, but you can expect the production MC20 convertible to debut in early or mid-2022.