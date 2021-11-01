Manhart MHX3 600 is a BMW X3 M Competition with a 645HP engine

Iconic German tuning house Manhart has given the BMW X3 M competition a comprehensive performance upgrade. Affectionately called the MHX3 600, Manhart’s latest high-performance midsize SUV (surprisingly) has none of the flashy “artistic forged carbon” body panels of the Manhart MHX6 700WB, a widebody version of the X6 M.

Instead, the MHX3 600 has 22-inch Manhart alloy wheels by Alpina, an 8-piece forged carbon-fiber body kit, and a Matt Dark Blue body wrap with grey stripes and lettering. We can talk about how it looks all day, but the hallmark of every Manhart creation is what’s under the hood. In this case, we’re talking about a tinkered version of the X3 M Competition’s stock 3.0-liter inline-six engine.

The performance upgrades include a Manhart MHtronik ECU, a complete stainless-steel exhaust system with valve control, and four carbon-fiber exhaust tips. The result is 645 horsepower and 579 pound-feet of torque, 142 more horses than stock. Manhart claims its optional downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converters can unleash more power, but the option is only available for export models.

Manhart has yet to publish the performance numbers, but we’re pretty sure the MHX3 600 is seriously quick. BMW claims a stock X3 M Competition rushes from zero to 60 mph in 6.1-seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. Equipped with the Competition Package, it can go from zero to hero in 4.0-seconds and achieve a 177 mph top speed with the optional M driver’s package. Despite this, Manhart said its new SUV is “crazy-fast,” so who are we to disagree?

In addition, the Manhart MHX3 600’s 30-millimeter lower ride height is courtesy of new H & R lowering springs. Other than that, the brakes and interior are bone stock, although Manhart is offering bespoke tuning and customization options if you ask nicely with money on hand. The best part? All the goodies you see here are also applicable to the BMW X4 M Competition.

How much, you ask? As with all Manhart upgrades, you can obtain pricing and delivery information on the tuning firm’s product page, but we do know Manhart is only making ten examples of the MHX3 600.