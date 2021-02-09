Lotus unveils Final Edition models of Elise and Exige

British sports car maker Lotus has unveiled the Final Edition models of its Exige and Elise sports cars. This year also marks the end of an era for Lotus Cars. The company announced last January that the Evora, Elise, and Exige are bowing down to make way for an all-new (electrified?) lineup, spearheaded by the fantastic Evija all-electric hypercar.

Honoring the Elise and Exige are five new limited-edition models boasting more power, more equipment, and more driving excitement at every curve. Lotus claims all of its five final edition models are “the ultimate versions of the Elise and Exige, and mark the pinnacle of technological development to showcase more than two decades of engineering excellence.”

Lotus Elise Final Edition

The first Lotus Elise came in 1995. After 25 years of production, it remains the perfect example of a driver’s car with its punchy motor and responsive handling. The Elise Sport 240 Final Edition has 23 more horsepower from its supercharged 1.8-liter Toyota four-cylinder engine, producing 240 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque.

With a power-to-weight ratio of 260bhp per ton, the new Elise Sport 240 Final Edition sprints to 60 mph in 4.1-seconds. It has new 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels (16-inches front and 17-inches in the back), Yokohama V105 tires, and optional carbon-fiber panels to further reduce the car’s weight from 2033 pounds to 1980 pounds.

Meanwhile, the Elise Cup 250 Final Edition receives a bevy of aero-optimized appendages, including a front splitter, rear wing, rear diffuser, and side sill extension. The Cup version produces 145 pounds (66 kg) of downforce at 100 mph and 342 pounds (155 kg) at its maximum 154 mph top speed, ensuring better grip and stickier handling.

Standard on both Final Edition models is a new steering wheel, an all-new TFT digital dashboard with two screens, and new iconic paint colors. The Elise Sport 240 starts at £45,500 ($62,690), while the Elise Cup 250 is at £50,900 (around $70,100) including VAT.

Lotus Exige Final Edition

Lotus has three Final Edition models for the Exige. The Exige Sport 390 replaces the outgoing Sport 350 and has 47 more horsepower from its supercharged 3.5-liter Toyota V6 engine. It now has 397 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. And since it only weighs 2,500 pounds (1,138 kg), the Exige Sport 390 can rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds. The top speed is 172 mph.

The Lotus Exige Sport 420 Final Edition is the fastest Exige from Hethel with a 180 mph top speed. It also has ten more horsepower than the Elise Sport 410 producing 420 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.3-seconds. The new Sport 420 has Eibach front and rear anti-roll bars, three-way adjustable Nitron dampers, and 10-spoke alloys shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

The range-topping Exige for 2021 is the Cup 430 Final Edition. The supercharged and charge-cooled V6 engine is now producing 430 horsepower and 324 pound-feet of torque. Producing up to 377 pounds (171 kg) of downforce at its rated 174 mph top speed, the Cup 430 rushes to 60 mph from a standing start in 3.2-seconds.

All Lotus Exige Final Edition models receive carbon-fiber body panels, Nitron adjustable dampers, Eibach adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, four-piston AP Racing brakes, and a high-flow titanium exhaust system.

Pricing starts at £64,000 ($88,100) for the Exige Sport 390 while the Exige Sport 420 starts at £79,900 ($110,000). Meanwhile, the Exige Cup 430 Final Edition starts at £100,600 ($138,600).