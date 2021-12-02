Jet Appearance styling turns 2022 Lincoln Aviator to the dark side

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator is getting its version of the blacked-out theme that’s ever-so prevalent among new vehicles. Lincoln’s Jet Appearance package has nothing to do with fighter jets despite the Aviator’s aeronautical-themed moniker. Instead, it adds a host of high-gloss black (or jet black) exterior accents replacing the chrome trim you’ll find in the Aviator Monochromatic Reserve Package.

The Jet package is available in four colors: Infinite Black, Pristine White, Silver Radiance, and Burgundy Velvet. Also included are custom 22-inch black wheels, a blacked-out front grille with a black lower bumper trim, black mirror caps, and black roof rails. Furthermore, the package includes body-color lower claddings and wheel lip moldings.

“Jet Package offers a clean, dramatic look that accentuates the presence of Aviator on the road,” said Earl Lucas, Lincoln exterior chief designer. The Aviator is, without question, a fabulous-looking seven-seat luxury SUV, and we think the jet black accents work well with the vehicle’s posh design.

Meanwhile, the Jet package applies only to the exterior as Lincoln did not mention specific changes or add-ons to the Aviator’s classy interior. You still get a standard digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power-operated and heated front seats. Higher trim variants have quad-zone climate control, interior ambient lighting, adaptive suspension, premium cowhide upholstery, and more.

Under the hood is the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine pumping out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the Aviator Grand Touring and Grand Touring Black Label have a 3.0-liter V6 hybrid powertrain with 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, but AWD is available. In addition, hybrid versions have standard AWD.

The Jet Appearance package will become available early next year for the 2022 Aviator SUV. There was no mention of pricing, either, but we reckon the Jet package will cost anywhere from $3,500 to $4,000 above the MSRP.