How to use Apple AirPods features on your Android without rooting

Apple’s AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds on the market (via Apple). In fact, according to BusinessofApps, the company sold some 110 million in 2020 alone. One of the things that make AirPods so popular is the way they integrate with the rest of Apple’s ecosystem — extending it, and adding additional features. For example, Siri integration is much easier with AirPods, with the virtual assistant able to quickly respond to texts and phone calls.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

While AirPods are often thought of exclusively in the context of Apple users on iPhones, laptops, and desktops, the device works well with Androids, too. While AirPods may not have some of their Apple-exclusive features when paired with Android, they can still work as perfectly functional earbuds for music, podcasts, and video audio from video streaming. Best of all, using them with Android doesn’t require any fancy tricks to pair or operate – no hacking, no rooting, nothing too wild.

How to pair AirPods with Android

Pairing AirPods with Android involves a few steps, including post-pairing steps to restore some functionality. First, Open the Bluetooth settings. This can be done by swiping down to display the Quick Settings panel and long-pressing the Bluetooth icon, or by going to Settings > Bluetooth. Next, select “Pair a new device.”

Then, open the AirPods charging case and press the button on the back. Once the AirPods show up under “Available devices,” select them to pair with your phone. According to XDA, once your AirPods Pro are paired with your phone, you can use an app like Assistant Trigger to configure your AirPods Pro to trigger Google Assistant, instead of Siri. For example, squeezing the stem (Force Sensor) of the AirPods Pro activates Siri, but Assistant Trigger allows you to change that behavior to use Google Assistant. The app can also be used to enable (or reenable) a feature that displays the AirPods’ battery level on your phone.

Similarly, Apple notes that you can use an iPhone to customize the AirPods’ controls. Even after you switch back to your Android phone, those customizations will remain, providing much of the functionality iPhone users enjoy.