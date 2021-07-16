Google Search history: How to delete last 15 minutes (or other spans of time)

Google Search now allows users granular controls for deleting search history. Depending on the app or interface you use, you should be able to relatively easily drop in and delete all history from your searches in tiny increments. The latest simple update to the iOS Google app – the Google Search app, that is – allows a user to “Delete last 15 min” with 2 taps.

If you’re using the iOS version of the official Google app (what you might know as the Google Search app), tap your user icon in the upper right, then tap the “Delete last 15 min” button. If you do not see this button, chances are you do not yet have the most recent update to this app. Head to the app store and download the latest update, and said button should be in play.

If you’re using the Android version of the Google Search app, you’ll need to wait until Google updates the app with said button. Yes, believe it or not, the iOS version of the app will have this feature well in advance of the Android version of this app. You can, on the other hand, still delete search history in a wide variety of ways from said Android app.

In the Google app (aka Google Search app), tap the “More” button in the lower right-hand corner. From there, tap the “Search History” button. In Search History, Google provides an array of options for the handling of and deletion of your search data. There should be a “Delete” button on the right-hand side near the middle of your screen that, upon tapping, opens to options like “Delete today” and “Delete custom range.”

You can also choose to delete all time and set an “auto-delete” function. If you really, truly do not want to chance that your search history is recorded in any way at all, but still need to use Google for said searches, go back out to the main Google Search app home screen and tap your icon in the upper right-hand corner, then tap “Use without an account.” Easy enough!