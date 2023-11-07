The Trick That'll Make Your Google Chrome Searches Even More Precise

Now that we've been over the most popular and arguably the most useful Google search operators, what else is there in the dozens more that Google doesn't mention on its support site?

There are a few operators that let you limit your search to specific components of web pages. The operator "intitle:" limits the search to what's been designated as the page's title in the title tag in its HTML code, while "inurl:" searches for a specific word within a URL, and "intext:" limits the search to the actual content of the page. All three of these also have companion modifiers that work by putting the word "all" at the beginning of them. In practice, this means that if you were to search for, say, allinurl:Sony PlayStation, the results would only include pages that include both "Sony" and "PlayStation" in the URL.

Many of the other operators are shortcuts to either force Google to do something specific that you know it can do or let you do something you can do through Google Search's menus without having to use the menus. This includes "weather:" before a city name to get that city's weather forecast, "stocks:" before a stock ticker symbol to get information about that stock, "map:" before a location to force a Google Maps result, "movie:" before a film's name to get information about that particular production, and "define:" before any word to get its definition. The operators "before:[YYYY-MM-DD]" and "after:[YYYY-MM-DD]," meanwhile, let you search within a specific timeframe without needing to use the "Tools" menu.