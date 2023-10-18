The Chrome Address Bar Just Added New Features You'll Use Every Day
If you are a loyal Google Chrome user, you likely don't think too much about the address bar at the top of the screen because it's already very well integrated into Chrome's workflow. However, today, Google announced some more upgrades to the address bar to make Chrome much more functional. According to a press release, the first big improvement is a revamp of the search function's autocomplete feature. It will now include URLs you've previously searched for.
Additionally, Google is debuting another feature for those of us who tend to type too fast and end up with indecipherable text in the address bar. Now, the address bar will automatically correct typos in the suggestions box. That's sure to come in handy when frantically searching to bring up a specific YouTube video at a party. Google reports that this feature is available starting today on desktop and iOS and Android devices.
Google's improved search features
The next change is the ability for the address bar to search within whatever bookmark folders you've made, which can be handy if keeping dozens of bookmarks is part of your particular workflow. Google has also announced that it will now suggest popular sites within the suggestions as you're typing. The press release notes that it will suggest sites you've never visited. This could be seen as a way to introduce users to new websites and Google services; it can also be seen as a way to push more advertisements. Either way, it's coming to the address bar.
All of the changes are an effort by Google to make the address bar more usable and quicker. Whether or not this will actually improve the user experience and make searching more measurably more efficient and powerful is yet to be seen. To some users, it will be a game changer; to others, it's just another series of underused features to scroll past while surfing the net.