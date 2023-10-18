The Chrome Address Bar Just Added New Features You'll Use Every Day

If you are a loyal Google Chrome user, you likely don't think too much about the address bar at the top of the screen because it's already very well integrated into Chrome's workflow. However, today, Google announced some more upgrades to the address bar to make Chrome much more functional. According to a press release, the first big improvement is a revamp of the search function's autocomplete feature. It will now include URLs you've previously searched for.

Additionally, Google is debuting another feature for those of us who tend to type too fast and end up with indecipherable text in the address bar. Now, the address bar will automatically correct typos in the suggestions box. That's sure to come in handy when frantically searching to bring up a specific YouTube video at a party. Google reports that this feature is available starting today on desktop and iOS and Android devices.