Google Now Lets You Generate AI Images Straight From The Search Bar
Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) is getting an upgrade. It can now create AI images using information inputted directly in the search bar. You can type in an image idea, and the generative AI will generate and showcase images based on the information given. For example, Google stated that you could search "photorealistic image of a capybara wearing a chef's hat and cooking breakfast in a forest, grilling bacon," and the AI will create multiple renditions of the scene. After you find an image you like, you can select it and give the AI more directions to tailor the photo to your needs. In the case of the aforementioned capybara picture, you can tell the AI to adjust what it is cooking or change the color of the sky, for example.
When searching for inspiration in the Google Images tab, there will now be an option for showing AI-generated images among the results. The company explained that if you are looking for inspiration for something like "minimalist Halloween table settings," the AI will create examples for you. However, Google noted that all images created using this technique will have metadata and embedded watermarks to distinguish them from real images.
Another way to get inspired
Accompanying the Google AI image generation is a new way to get writing inspiration. If you are in the SGE program, you can access written drafts to aid you in your idea creation. To present this feature, Google used the example of someone researching for contractors to transform their garage into an office. The company stated that this hypothetical person could type, "Write a note to a contractor asking for a quote to turn my garage into a home office," and the AI would write up a draft for the person to use as inspiration.
After the draft is written, the person could then select a few editing options. The options currently can shorten, lengthen, or make the draft more casual. After they are happy with what the AI has done with the draft, they can export it to Google Docs or Gmail, where they can go in and edit it themselves.
Currently, the SGE program that gives users access to features such as AI-curated images and video is only available to a limited number of users in the U.S., India, and Japan. There are even more restrictions for using the image generation capabilities, as it is limited to US Google account holders 18 years or older.