Google Now Lets You Generate AI Images Straight From The Search Bar

Accompanying the Google AI image generation is a new way to get writing inspiration. If you are in the SGE program, you can access written drafts to aid you in your idea creation. To present this feature, Google used the example of someone researching for contractors to transform their garage into an office. The company stated that this hypothetical person could type, "Write a note to a contractor asking for a quote to turn my garage into a home office," and the AI would write up a draft for the person to use as inspiration.

After the draft is written, the person could then select a few editing options. The options currently can shorten, lengthen, or make the draft more casual. After they are happy with what the AI has done with the draft, they can export it to Google Docs or Gmail, where they can go in and edit it themselves.

Currently, the SGE program that gives users access to features such as AI-curated images and video is only available to a limited number of users in the U.S., India, and Japan. There are even more restrictions for using the image generation capabilities, as it is limited to US Google account holders 18 years or older.