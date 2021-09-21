Facebook Portal Go and Portal+ revealed: Portable and giant

This afternoon Facebook revealed a pair of new smart video calling devices called Portal Go and (the newest version of) Portal+. These devices are just the latest of a series of “Portal” video calling devices of varying sizes. Facebook is calling the Portal Go their “first-ever portable Portal.” For… if you ever wanted to… make calls on a screen on… the go.

The Portal Go is the smaller of the two devices, coming with a 10.1-inch display with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution. This device is 256.7 x 78.9 x 173.9mm in size (L,W,H), and weighs in at approximately 3 pounds (1.4kg). The Portal Go is meant to be the portable Portal – or at least the most realistically portable Portal yet made by Facebook.

The Portal Go has a charging dock and a wall adapter, while the Portal+ has just the wall adapter for charging. Both devices have a 4-mic Tetrahedral Array microphone system and and the same software inside. Both devices come equipped with a single 12MP resolution camera with an Ultra-Wide field of view.

The Portal Go device has 2 full-range speakers and a woofer for bass. The Portal+ has the same set of speakers plus 2x passive radiators. The size of the Portal+ and the shape of the Portal+ are significantly different from that of the Portal Go. The Portal+ has a size of 312.6 x 98.1 x 250.7mm, and a weight of 4.2 pounds (1.9kg.)

Be sure to see our earlier features on Portal TV and the privacy concerns Facebook faced (and continues to face) with devices such as these. Like the whole potential for ad tracking situation, if you remember.

The Portal Go is priced at approximately $199 USD, while the Portal+ will cost you $349 USD. Both devices will be available for sale on pre-order starting in September. The release date for both Portal devices is October 19, 2021. These devices will be available from Facebook and through Amazon and Best Buy.