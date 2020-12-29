Elation reveals first Dogo 001 prototype of Freedom hypercar

The Elation Freedom left a lasting impression after debuting last month. After releasing a few renderings at its debut, Elation presents the first working prototype of its newest Freedom hypercar. Affectionately called Dogo 001, Elation is fast-tracking the development of its first vehicle to coincide with the production model’s unveiling at the 2022 Geneva Motor Show.

Dogo 001 got its name from an Argentinian hunting dog, the Dogo Argentino, bred explicitly for big-game hunting like pumas and wild boars. The name says it all: Elation is hunting big-name hypercars (hello Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista) with Freedom, and Dogo 001 is leading the chase.

Elation Freedom is unique. It’s the only hypercar to offer a choice between two powertrains. The all-electric version is available in two variants. The standard model has three electric motors and a 100 kWh T-shaped lithium-manganese-nickel battery pack. With all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, the Freedom tri-motor is good for 1,427 horsepower, 1,062 pound-feet of torque, and around 300 miles of range.

If that’s not enough, the quad-motor version will fulfill your whims. Freedom quad-motor has an electric motor at each corner to produce a mind-bending 1,903 horsepower output. It also has a larger 120 kWh battery pack to deliver an estimated 400 miles of range. Elation claims zero to 60 mph in 1.8-seconds and a top speed of 260 mph for the quad-motor Freedom.

Freedom can run alongside Evija and Battista and send a chill down the spines of conventional gasoline-powered supercars in this configuration. But if an all-electric hypercar is too exotic for your conservative taste, Elation has the Freedom Iconic Collection, an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) version of Freedom.

Freedom Iconic Collection has a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine. Elation has yet to divulge the official performance numbers. Still, we’re privy to the fact it produces 750 horsepower and will send power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. If all of this sounds familiar, the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan have the same hardware.

Dogo 001 will begin static and dynamic testing next year. Production begins later in 2022, but Elation is making no more than 25 units of Freedom each year. Freedom EV has a base price of around $2.3-million, while Freedom Iconic Collection starts at $2 million.