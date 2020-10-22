Pininfarina announces partnership with ChargePoint for Battista hyper EV

Italian carmaker Pininfarina has announced a new partnership with ChargePoint to offer on-the-go charging for its incoming Battista hyper EV. The service provides easy access to one of the world’s largest vehicle charging networks, with each Battista coming with five years of unlimited public charging at no extra cost.

“Our clients will love the thrill of Battista’s extreme electrified performance, yet they also need to enjoy living with this advanced technology,” said Paolo Dellacha, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Automobili Pininfarina. “For that reason, we have ensured there are a comprehensive number of public charging points available to them, made possible through our collaboration with ChargePoint.”

ChargePoint has around 115,000 fast-charging stations across North America and Europe. It also provides roaming integrations with more than 115,000 charge points and charging network providers worldwide. The Battista has a massive 120 kWh T-shaped battery pack developed by Croatian EV maker Rimac. According to Pininfarina, the Battista can charge from 20-percent to 80-percent in under 25 minutes using a 180 kW DC fast charger.

The Pininfarina Battista has an estimated driving range of 280 miles on a single full charge. Although with four electric motors at each wheel and a combined output of 1,900 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque, having a plethora of charging points along the way is necessary to take full advantage of the Battista’s high-speed capabilities. With so much power and torque, the Battista can rush to 60 mph in under 2.0-seconds and reaches 186 mph in under twelve seconds.

Pininfarina is only making 150 units of the Battista, and each will come with a bespoke wall box Residenza charger developed in collaboration with Green Motion. The Residenza home charger is constructed from recycled materials and features the glorious lines of the Battista, all finished in the same paint color as the vehicle. The wall box is rated at 22 kW AC (up to 7.2 kW for North America) and is capable of replenishing the batteries in six hours.