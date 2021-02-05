Dodge begins production of 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

The year 2021 is a special one for Dodge. The American carmaker – now under the reigns of Stellantis after the FCA and PSA merger – is starting production of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat this month. The arrival of Dodge’s fastest and most powerful SUV heralds the transition of Dodge into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered models and SRT versions across its portfolio.

“Like welcoming a new member of the family, today’s launch of the Durango SRT Hellcat celebrates the newest addition to the Brotherhood of Muscle,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand CEO – Stellantis. “The Dodge Durango Hellcat joins Charger and Challenger at the pinnacle of performance, and today’s start of production in Detroit deserves a spot on every enthusiast’s calendar.”

Dodge is making 2,000 units of the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat for the U.S. market this year. We have no word yet if production will continue beyond 2021. Last month, Dodge announced that each of the 2,000 build slots has sold out, and it only took three months for the orders to start pouring in.

If you’re one of the few who didn’t make the cut, tough luck. When will be the last time that a 700-plus horsepower SUV is available to order from a legacy carmaker? The 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat is a beast of an SUV, and it’s the most powerful SUV to hit the market in recent memory. It’s more potent than an Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, both of which cost two or three times more than the Dodge.

The Durango SRT Hellcat has a standard 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 motor pumping out an astonishing 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. Shifting power to all four wheels via a sporty TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic gearbox, it scampers to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds. As certified by the National Hot Rod Association (BHRA), the Durango SRT Hellcat completes the quarter-mile in 11.5-seconds at a top speed of 180 mph.

Remember, we’re talking about a family SUV with folding-third row seats, so it can also tow up to 8,700 pounds. It’s also mildly luxurious with standard heated and ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and optional Nappa leather upholstery.

True, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat’s sub-$82,000 base price is steep. But for those who understand, no other SUV can charge as hard as the latest member of the Hellcat family. Lucky owners also get a full day of professional racing sessions at Bondurant High-Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, and that’s a good thing since you’ll need expert advice on how to tame this wild beast.

And for those who placed their orders, you don’t have to wait long. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat arrives at U.S. dealerships this spring.