2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat sells out completely

The latest announcement will come as no surprise to anyone who follows Dodge muscle cars. Most car guys and gals knew last summer when Dodge announced it would build the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat for six months that every one of the units would be gobbled up. Some speculated that a six-month build window meant there would be lots of the vehicles made.

Production has been limited to 2000 units, and all 2000 of them have been spoken for. Reports indicate it took about three months for Dodge to fill every build slot it had available. Orders stopped in January 2021, but Dodge does say that there may be some dealer-allocated units left available for a limited time.

What that means is there may be some inventory available on dealer lots, but you can bet they will be massively marked up. The starting price for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is $82,490, including the destination charge. The claim to fame for the Durango Hellcat is the supercharged 710 horsepower V-8 that makes 645 pound-feet of torque.

The SUV features all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. It would make the ultimate tow vehicle with an 8700-pound towing capacity. Deliveries are expected to start this summer, and each buyer gets a free day of high-speed driving at the Bondurant High-Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona.

One bit of bad news has surfaced from Dodge head Tim Kuniskis on the Durango Hellcat returning for 2022. He stated that emissions regulations would prevent the V-8 from being packed into the Durango after the 2021 model year. Specifically, 2022 model year vehicles are held to new evaporative emission requirements the Hellcat doesn’t meet in that platform.