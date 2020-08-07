Bentley is already teasing another new Bentayga

Bentley may have only just unveiled the new 2021 Bentayga, but the second-generation SUV is already set to gain another version. Revealed in V8 form back in June, the revamped Bentayga borrows some of the design language of the Flying Spur and Continental GT, for more shapely lights on the outside and much improved dashboard tech inside.

Unlike with the first-generation Bentayga, however, Bentley opted not to launch the 2021 model with the W12 engine. Instead it opted to make the 4.0-liter V8 the launch powertrain, the engine that proved to be a best-seller for the first-gen luxury SUV.

At the time, though, it did confirm that more engines were incoming, including the more powerful W12 for those who are unwilling to give up on cylinders, and a new Bentayga Hybrid with a plug-in electric drivetrain. No timeline for their debut was given, but there are hints that it might not be a long wait.

The automaker has revealed new photos of its latest Bentayga variant, which it says will be announced in full next Wednesday, August 12. All wrapped up in prototype form, with a fetching “Beyond 100” finish to go with Bentley’s centenary tagline, the SUV isn’t sharing much in the way of confirmed specifications. However that isn’t going to stop us speculating.

The absence of a second fueling flap on the right side of the car would count out the possibility that this is the new Bentayga Hybrid. While there are no engine badges on the front wings, meanwhile, that doesn’t mean this couldn’t be the new Bentayga Speed. That’s traditionally the badge saved for the fastest of the automaker’s cars.

On the old Bentayga Speed, for example, that meant a tuned version of the 6.0-liter W12 engine good for 626 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph came in 3.8 seconds – not at all bad for a 5,500 pound SUV – and the top speed was 190 mph. It was enough for Bentley to call it the fastest SUV around.

With its blacked-out grille and quad tailpipes, this camouflaged new Bentayga could certainly fit the bill on the style front, at least. Bentley said back in June that it aimed to have the 2021 Bentayga Hybrid ready for initial UK and European markets by the end of the year, while the Bentayga Speed could hit the US in early 2021. We’ll presumably find out more next week.