Audi Sport unveils e-tron FE07 Formula E racing car

The 2021 Formula E season is fast approaching, and Audi is wasting no time unveiling its brand-new e-tron FE07 racing car. With a new MGU05 electric powertrain developed in-house, Audi Sport claims its e-tron FE07 race car achieves 95-percent efficiency and goes from zero to sixty mph in 2.8-seconds.

“Motorsport has always been of decisive importance for Audi and its technology development,” said Allan McNish, Team Principal of Audi Sport, and former Le Mans champion and F1 racing driver. “That is also where our most famous slogan, ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ comes from.”

The centerpiece of it all is Audi’s proprietary MGU05 electric powertrain. It’s a lightweight, one-speed drivetrain that weighs less than 77 pounds (35 kilograms). The MGU/Inverter unit has a high-efficiency cooling system, six electrical phases, and a high-speed inner rotor with surface magnets.

Audi’s new electric powertrain walks the talk, too. During numerous in-house tests, the powertrain was given the beans and achieved maximum efficiency during repeated high-voltage, high-stress cycles.

“We have achieved an overall efficiency of more than 95-percent for our powertrain,” said Tristan Summerscale, Formula E Project Leader at Audi Sport. “The new MGU inverter unit has an efficiency of even more than 97-percent in all relevant driving conditions.”

What’s more impressive is the amount of punch in a seemingly compact package. According to Audi Sport, its newest MGU05 powertrain delivers twice the efficiency of a comparable gasoline engine with the same 250 kW (335 horsepower) output. “This clearly shows what an efficient solution an electric powertrain is,” added Summerscale.

Of course, Audi’s premiere Formula E race car is not complete without a set of fresh exterior livery. It receives a white primer coat with contrasting green and bright orange details. The Audi e-tron FE07 will debut at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, this weekend for pre-season group testing.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Formula E season starts in Chile in mid-January. Next year’s Formula E season is more exciting as it’s the first series to be officially recognized by the FIA World Championship.