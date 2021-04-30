Apple’s new M1 iMac, iPad Pro 2021 and Apple TV 4K preorders are live

Apple’s latest iMac 24-inch along with the new iPad Pro 2021 plus the Apple TV 4K with redesigned Siri Remote are all up for preorder, with the company confirming release dates for its latest hardware. Announced earlier in the month, the new iMac 24-inch is Apple’s most colorful since the iMac G3, though if you want the biggest choice of finishes you’ll need to shop with Apple online.

That’s because, while Apple has up to seven different colors to pick from, only the green, pink, blue, and silver will be on sale in physical Apple Stores. The remaining yellow, orange, and purple will only be sold online instead.

The range kicks off at $1,299 for a version with the Apple M1 (with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU), 256GB of storage, and 8GB of memory. On the front there’s a 4.5K Retina display, while on the back are two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. A Magic Keyboard is included too, but there’s no USB 3 and no ethernet.

For that, you’ll need the $1,499 iMac 24-inch at least. That has an 8-core GPU version of the Apple M1, plus adds two USB 3 ports and gigabit ethernet; the latter is mounted on the power supply brick. Apple also includes the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Finally, there’s the $1,699 configuration. That has the same M1 and 8GB of memory as the mid-range spec – more memory is an option – but 512GB of storage. It, too, comes with the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

All three configurations are available to preorder now. Currently, the entry-level iMac 24-inch is said to ship between May 21-27, as is the top-spec configuration. The mid-range model is currently said to ship between June 8-15.

iPad Pro 2021

As for the new iPad Pro, there the differences between the two sizes are getting even more notable in 2021. Both now use Apple’s M1 chipset, for more performance from iPadOS. However, while the 11-inch iPad Pro sticks with its usual Liquid Retina display, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro goes for a new Liquid Retina XDR display.

That relies on Mini-LED technology, for much greater control over brightness and color. The 11-inch model starts at $799, or from $999 if you want built-in 5G. As for the 12.9-inch version, that starts at $1,099, or from $1,99 if you want built-in 5G. Both are available to preorder now, though delivery times for the larger tablet are already slipping into mid-June.

Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote

Last, but by no means least, there’s an updated version of Apple’s set-top box. The new Apple TV 4K now uses the Apple A12 Bionic chipset, and supports up to 4K High Frame Rate HDR. It also has a Thread radio inside, initially not activated, but waiting for more smart home applications.

More interesting, though, is the redesigned remote. The new Siri Remote has a better navigation controller and adds buttons for controlling TV power and volume mute. It comes bundled with the new Apple TV 4K, from $179, or can be bought separately today from $59.