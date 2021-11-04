AOE electric motorcycle is a hallmark of Scandinavian engineering and design

Norwegian electric vehicle company AOE Mobility had something in store last Halloween for all kids aged 18 and up. AOE debuted its AOE Bike, an all-electric, zero-emissions motorcycle that wouldn’t look out of place in Tron, The Matrix, or any other virtual world – including the metaverse. The gorgeous, futuristic design is a given, but what really struck us is the available sidecar.

“We are excited to pull our technology company out of stealth mode and announce the unveiling of AOE Bike, an all-electric, environmentally friendly motorcycle from Scandinavia,” said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CEO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility.

The AOE Bike has an optional sidecar that not only offers extra room for your bags, surfboards, or other sports equipment. In typical Scandinavian fashion, the sidecar also houses a range-extending battery pack for those extra-long drives. “The overall design of AOE Bike is rather futuristic,” said Espen Kvalvik, CTO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. No kidding, this electric bike is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go, and the inclusion of a sidecar further adds a ‘badass’ factor to the overall aesthetic.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know for now about the AOE Bike. The company has yet to release the technical and performance specs, but rest assured the AOE Bike is all-electric. And while the AOE Bike is the first we’ve seen with a range-extending sidecar battery pack, the competition is not resting on their heels. The Harley Davidson Livewire ONE is not a bad-looking bike, and it starts at around $20,000 after federal tax incentives.

Elsewhere, BMW’s Motorrad Vision DC Roadster may be a concept for now, but we bet the boffins in Munich are scrambling for brass approval upon laying eyes on the AOE Bike. There’s also the Da Vinci DC100, a high-performance electric street bike with 250 miles of all-electric range and an innovative set of cool, modern features like self-balancing and the ability to follow its owner like a good doggo.

We have no word on pricing, either. However, we’re aware of the price premium that typically accompanies everything associated with Scandinavian engineering and design (think Ikea versus run-of-the-mill Chinese-made coffee tables). We like the AOE Bike, and we’ll like it even more if it comes with a sub-$22k price tag (without the sidecar, of course).