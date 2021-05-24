Alpine A110 x Felipe Pantone is an artist’s canvass on wheels

Did you notice the fancy artwork on Alpine’s F1 racing car at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend? Those snazzy graphics were the brainchild of Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone. Before the Grand Prix, Alpine F1 driver Fernando Alonso took Pantone for a spin around the Monaco circuit in a jazzed-up Alpine A110, the exact car you see on this page.

“My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of ‘ultradynamism,’ said Felipe Pantone. “Visual speed is something that I have been investigating for years now and that I feel really comes together on this car, emphasizing its brilliant design with a fast, technological look.”

We’re not talking about vinyl wrapping. Pantone did everything by hand and took several weeks to complete. And since each car is hand-painted to perfection with subtle graphic variations, Alpine is only selling three out of four copies of the limited-edition Alpine A110 X Felipe Pantone, making it more exclusive than a $3-million McLaren Speedtail.

“Through this second collaboration with Alpine, Felipe Pantone once again demonstrates the extent of his talent,” said Cedric Journel, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Alpine. “The color schemes, geometric shapes, and optical effects reveal the A110 in a new light, with a heightened sense of movement.”

Before the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine unveiled the A110 Legende GT. Limited to only 300 units, the A110 Legende GT has the same 1.8-liter turbocharged engine from the A110 S, pumping out 292 horsepower. As it turns out, the A110 x Felipe Pantone is based on the A110 S, so it has the same turbocharged 1.8-liter engine as Legende GT.

Since the A110 S is lighter than a Miata MX-5, it makes good use of the turbo engine’s output. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.4-seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. And with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso behind the wheel, it must have felt glorious around Monaco, especially with that fancy paint job.

Each of the three Alpine A110 x Felipe Pantone has base prices at €125,000 or $152,436 plus tax. Alpine is the first to admit its latest creation is “aimed more at collectors and lovers of beautiful objects than at track fans.” Also, not anyone can go to an Alpine dealership demanding an A110 Felipe Pantone since “the conditions of access to acquire one of the three works will be communicated later.”