A Ferrari EV is coming in 2025

Ferrari will reveal its first all-electric car in 2025, the automaker has confirmed, putting to rest long standing will-they-or-won’t-they speculation about whether an EV really can find a place in the Italian supercar-maker’s range. The timeline for the new Ferrari EV was confirmed during its Annual General Meeting, held today.

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way,” John Elkann, chairman and acting CEO at Ferrari, said in his address. “And our interpretation of application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations.”

That electrification strategy has already seen two hybrid production models hit the roads, though not doing away with the gas engine howl that the automaker is known for. Instead, a plug-in hybrid drivetrain was developed, combining a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with three electric motors. One motor is on the transmission, while each front wheel gets a motor apiece.

“As you would expect, we have started by setting the bar high,” Elkann explained. “In leveraging our know-how from motor racing, we have created the wonderful technical achievement and driving experience that are the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider, our hybrid cars. They are in the very finest Ferrari tradition in both its styling and its performance.”

Unsurprisingly, as we’ve seen from other hybrid performance cars, there’s a whole lot to like about Ferrari’s PHEVs. Far from putting economy as the priority, they deliver 986 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, with gas and electric working in tandem. They also mean the two SF90 variants have all-wheel drive.

Still, the 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery driving the electric motors doesn’t exactly deliver impressive EV-only range. In fact, the cars are rated for about 16 miles of electric driving in their selectable eDrive mode. It’s something we’re expecting the Ferrari EV to address.

“We are also very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025 and you can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history,” Elkann teased. “So, we see this exciting decade of accelerating change as opening even more ways to push to new levels the boundaries of excellence and passion in everything we do.”

Exactly what Ferrari has in mind remains to be detailed. The automaker has already startled purists with confirmation that it plans an SUV, with the Ferrari Purosangue using a front-mid engine layout and, the company has insisted, delivering the fastest speed in its segment when it launches.

SUVs are an obvious target for automakers to go electric, given the typically larger size and the expectation of extra weight. Nonetheless, that’s not to say all-electric performance cars are in short supply. Tesla continues to insist that it’s building its new Roadster, while the Lotus Evija is among several other car companies’ electric wares coming over the next few years.

For Ferrari, the Purosangue will be unveiled in 2022, the automaker has said. Meanwhile, Elkann said at today’s AGM, there will be three new Ferrari models unveiled in 2021.