Will You Skip iPhone 14 If These Price Predictions Are Accurate?

In less than a week's time, Apple is set to refresh its iPhone lineup for 2022-23. Rumors from traditionally-trustworthy sources point to four new iPhone 14 models at the event — including a vanilla iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Max with a larger display, an iPhone 14 Pro, and a top-end model called the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As with the past few iPhone events, the iPhone 14 refresh is largely expected to bring a mixture of incremental upgrades over the outgoing models sprinkled with some headline features.

Potentially different, though, is how much those features may cost you. For the last few launches, Apple has stuck to a tried-and-tested price strategy. For the iPhone 14 series, though, there is a very good chance that Apple may end up bucking that trend.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first person to discuss the possibility of Apple hiking prices for the iPhone 14 series, blaming the potential price hike on the increased component costs of several camera parts. In particular, Kuo pointed to the new, much higher resolution sensor tipped for the rumored iPhone 14 Pro camera upgrade. Two days after Kuo made the prediction, noted analytics firm TrendForce published a report making similar claims. Going further than Kuo, however, TrendForce broke down the reasons for a more costly iPhone into several areas.