iPhone 14 Pro Camera Upgrade Could Come With A Price Shock

Apple is all set to announce the next generation of iPhones at its "Far Out" event scheduled for a week from now. The much-awaited September 7 event will likely be the venue for the launch of four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition to refreshing Apple's smartphone lineup, the event could also see the debut of a couple of other Apple products. A major change to Apple's iPhone strategy this time is the likely cancelation of the iPhone Mini — Apple's small-screened smartphone.

Like every year, there has been no lack of iPhone-related rumors in 2022. While we usually filter out outrageous (and unlikely) rumors from dubious sources, we do heed trustworthy analysts with excellent track records. Take the case of noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been making Apple-centric predictions for as long as we can remember. Given how accurate Ming-Chi Kuo has been in the past, everyone remotely interested in upcoming Apple products pays heed to what he says in his tweets.

In a recent tweet thread, Kuo makes several interesting observations about the camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.