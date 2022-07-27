iPhone 14 Leak Alleges Camera Lens Quality Issues, But Impact May Be Minimal

While Android fans might be counting the days to Samsung's next foldable phones, those from Apple's camp are still biding their time for September's big event. The iPhone 14 series will be an interesting batch given the small but important changes that Apple is expected to give the lineup. But while we're still months away from the phones actually shipping to early buyers, it seems that production is already hitting a few snags. This wouldn't be new to Apple, which had to delay the iPhone X launch and push limited quantities of other iPhones due to similar issues. Fortunately, despite the rather bleak atmosphere that these alleged problems are said to be generating, they may have a very limited impact on how many iPhones Apple will be able to ship this fall.

Supply issues regularly happen with any smartphone, which is why manufacturers always have backup plans and, sometimes, alternative suppliers. This past year, however, has been particularly trying for those in industries that rely on any type of silicon because of a global semiconductor shortage. The worst seems to be over, but the effects could still be sending ripples through the industry.

Ming-chi Kuo earlier reported that Apple was facing some supply issues for the RAM and display panels intended for the iPhone 14. The analyst didn't seem worried because Apple has options in place to fill what's lacking. Micron and SK Hynix, for example, can supplement Samsung's LPDRR5 supply, while Samsung and BOE can fill in the gap for LG Display. Now, however, it seems that Apple has hit another bump in the road for another important hardware component.