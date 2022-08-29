Apple Trademark May Reveal A Major Detail About Mixed-Reality Headsets

Apple has filed trademark applications for its upcoming AR/VR headset in multiple markets across the globe centered around the term Reality, reports Bloomberg. In its home market, the patent applications have reportedly been filed on behalf of Apple by third parties to avoid detection. The series of trademark applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office talk about Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor.

The term Reality has been making rounds in the leak arena for a while, with numerous sources claiming that realityOS is the software platform that will power Apple's AR/VR hardware. References to realityOS have already been spotted in code for the App Store. Heavily rumored to arrive early next year, Apple's XR headset is rumored to be the most advanced wearable device of its kind, though that remains to be seen.

The model will reportedly draw power from an M2-series chip serving as the main processor, but there will allegedly be a co-processor, as well, to handle less demanding tasks. Said to feature advanced eye tracking tech and over a dozen cameras, the headset will reportedly allow users to watch movies together, play games, and even attend FaceTime calls via their own animated virtual avatars, according to Mark Gurman (via MacRumors). There have been reports that Apple was struggling with optimizing the thermal system on its headset, but those issues might have been addressed as the company is said to have shown units of the device to a closed circle of board members earlier this year. But what has remained a mystery so far is the headset's marketing name.