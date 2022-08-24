Android Auto 8.0 Will Make You Wonder About Its Future

By now, Android has gone through many incarnations, moving beyond what Google envisioned and officially supported. Not all of these Android-based variants are created equal, of course, and some look and feel more polished than others. Unfortunately, that also applies to Google's own Android spin-offs, some of which seem to be getting left by the wayside. Whether it's Android TV, Wear OS, or Android Auto, there seem to be some lingering doubts about Google's long-term commitment to these platforms. That said, Android TV got a breath of fresh air with the new Google TV experience, and Wear OS is experiencing a renaissance. That leaves Android Auto as the odd one out, which is very palpable in its latest major release.

Android Auto, which is related to but distinct from Android Automotive, is the simplest way to connect your phone to a compatible car head unit. Whether through a USB cable or wireless connection, you can take advantage of the navigation and entertainment apps on your smartphone without having to bother with its small screen. Unfortunately, Android Auto has a rather poor history when it comes to reliability and stability, especially when Google pushes breaking changes that take weeks to fix.

At first, it seemed that Google was letting Android Auto languish in lieu of focusing on Android Automotive. A few months back, however, the company sparked hope that the car platform would finally be getting the attention it deserves. With the app's version 8.0 release, one would presume that it would be a major update that brings promised new features. Unfortunately, that couldn't be farther from the truth.