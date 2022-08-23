This Whistleblower Might Help Elon Musk Kill His Twitter Acquisition

As the date draws closer for Elon Musk's court showdown with Twitter, a high-ranking former official has come forward with some damning claims that just might tilt the scales in favor of the billionaire. The whistleblower is Twitter's former head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who filed a complaint before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over alleged security lapses and vulnerabilities that Twitter supposedly chose to willfully ignore.

The complaint, which is currently being reviewed by the FTC, according to The Washington Post, claims that the company lied about its security standards to government officials. Additionally, it also alleges indiscriminate employee access to sensitive user data, failure to delete user data when it was deemed necessary, and even allowing the Indian government to force its "agents" among the ranks of Twitter's payrolled employees.

However, the most critical allegation is related to Musk's reluctance at finalizing the $44 billion deal over the platform's bot problem. Zatko claims that Twitter's method of counting bots is misleading, a rhetoric Musk has also repeatedly pushed in the past few months. The 84-page complaint (in redacted form) also states that instead of proactively deleting spam accounts, Twitter actually incentivized executives with fat bonuses to help increase the daily user count without caring if it was bot accounts or legitimate users.