Why Twitter Shareholders Are Coming After Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Twitter saga has taken another interesting turn, this time in the form of a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who allege Musk manipulated the market for his own gain by not disclosing his stake in the company in due time. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, traces the entire history of the acquisition spanning from when Musk first disclosed the first round of Twitter stock purchases all the way up to his scathing criticism of the platform, its policies, executives, and many things in between.

Filed by investor William Heresniak before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit states that he is acting on behalf of "himself and all others similarly situated." However, this is not the first lawsuit Musk is facing in the wake of his blockbuster Twitter deal. In April, another Twitter shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit over his delayed disclosure of purchasing a stake in Twitter.

The past couple of weeks have a been whirlwind ride for investors as well as Twitter employees, with Musk leading the charge with his tweets. Aside from high-profile departures from the company and unrest among employees over the acquisition, Musk's tweets haven't given any quarter to Twitter either. Adding more fuel to the fire, Musk is now facing another lawsuit over his conduct.