Why Tesla Just Took A Major Blow In The Stock Market

Tesla has been removed from the latest edition of S&P Global's 500 ESG Index following its fourth annual revision, as explained in an Indexology blog post, sparking a domain-wide debate around the legitimacy of the move and drawing sharp criticism from industry stakeholders, including Elon Musk. Just to be clear, the exclusion is not permanent, and the company can claw its way back in after re-assessment for the upcoming editions of the S&P 500 ESG Index in the years to come.

But the reputation loss from the exclusion is going to hit Tesla's fortunes, especially with Wall Street sentiments that are likely going to reflect on Tesla's stock price and future investment outlook. That's because investors see S&P's list as a compilation of companies worth putting their money in, based on environmental, social, and governance metrics. So, what's gone wrong with Tesla? S&P has cited Tesla's alleged lack of "carbon strategy and codes of business conduct" as the reason behind its absence from the list.

Starting with the environmental part, Tesla hasn't really made a good splash in the recent past. According to a report from As You Sow, Tesla — ranked at the bottom with an "F" rating — is making the slowest progress at reaching the hotly debated net-zero emission target despite leading the global chatter around sustainable energy and its commercial applications from cars and commercial power supply to rooftop solar panels.