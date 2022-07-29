Elon Musk And Twitter Set A Date For Their Courtroom Showdown

The ongoing legal tussle between Twitter and Elon Musk is set to enter an interesting new phase later this year after a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled that a trial will begin October 17. Earlier this month, Twitter took legal recourse to compel Musk to complete his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the social media website. This happened days after Musk announced his decision to terminate the much-publicized buyout deal in which Musk would have paid $54.20 per share for a majority stake in the company.

Shortly after bidding for Twitter, Musk expressed concerns about the true scale of bot accounts on the platform. Through his own Twitter account Musk also claimed that Twitter's problems with fake accounts and spam were far worse than what Twitter had publicly revealed. In one instance, Musk claimed he performed a random test and found that one-fifth of all Twitter accounts were spam or fake accounts. Citing all these reasons, which he referred to as "misleading representations" made by Twitter executives, Musk suggested he had decided to pull out of the deal in early July.

Twitter legally challenged this decision with a demand that Musk completes the deal as agreed. In its recent earnings report, Twitter also blamed the looming uncertainty over Musk's takeover bid as one of the reasons for its revenue shortfall.