Sony Narrows Down PlayStation VR2 Release Window
After months of trickle-feeding the public with little details about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony has finally dropped the one piece of information that we've all been waiting for: a timeframe for the release of the device. While it's not the precise release date many gamers would have wanted, and the pre-orders are yet to open, at least we now know that the headset is not that far off. Said to arrive with a sizeable lineup of VR-friendly games, the PS VR2 will bring several improvements that set it apart from its predecessor.
The new headset will feature a design change, shifting colors from black with hints of white to white with hints of black, all in order to match the current-gen PlayStation 5 console. It will come bundled with two VR2 Sense controllers made to crank up the immersion and make VR gaming possible. The headset itself arrives with a number of spec upgrades, and it will now feature a panel resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye and an adjustable refresh rate of 90Hz or 120Hz. Sony promises an approximate 110-degree field of view (FoV), four embedded cameras, and an extra IR camera for eye tracking.
The PS VR2 is closer than you might think
Sony broke the news on Twitter and Instagram, both in a most cryptic manner; the company said nothing else than "Coming early 2023." Although attempting to guess an actual release date is a wasted effort right now, it seems safe to assume that we're looking at the first quarter of 2023, or in the worst-case scenario, the beginning of the second quarter of 2023. That's really not too far off, so we're expecting Sony to set a launch date soon — perhaps even this year.
Sony has been doing a great job hyping gamers up for the new release, sharing small details every so often. Not too long ago, the company shared an inside look into what the headset will be like to wear, complete with a demo. It has also talked at length about the various titles that will be made available, including "Horizon: Call of the Mountain" as a PS VR2 exclusive. On the official website for the new virtual reality headset, Sony also teases some of the other games that you'll be able to play, including a PlayStation VR version of "No Man's Sky" and a game from "The Walking Dead" franchise.
As we wait for the official release date, many gamers might be scratching their heads and wondering about the pricing. Unfortunately, Sony has kept quiet on that subject, but it's worth noting that the PS VR2 will only work with the PlayStation 5 console. This means that if you don't have a PS5 yet, you might have to start trying to get your hands on one because the supplies continue to be somewhat scarce — but Sony promises that better days are on the horizon.