Sony Narrows Down PlayStation VR2 Release Window

Sony broke the news on Twitter and Instagram, both in a most cryptic manner; the company said nothing else than "Coming early 2023." Although attempting to guess an actual release date is a wasted effort right now, it seems safe to assume that we're looking at the first quarter of 2023, or in the worst-case scenario, the beginning of the second quarter of 2023. That's really not too far off, so we're expecting Sony to set a launch date soon — perhaps even this year.

Sony has been doing a great job hyping gamers up for the new release, sharing small details every so often. Not too long ago, the company shared an inside look into what the headset will be like to wear, complete with a demo. It has also talked at length about the various titles that will be made available, including "Horizon: Call of the Mountain" as a PS VR2 exclusive. On the official website for the new virtual reality headset, Sony also teases some of the other games that you'll be able to play, including a PlayStation VR version of "No Man's Sky" and a game from "The Walking Dead" franchise.

As we wait for the official release date, many gamers might be scratching their heads and wondering about the pricing. Unfortunately, Sony has kept quiet on that subject, but it's worth noting that the PS VR2 will only work with the PlayStation 5 console. This means that if you don't have a PS5 yet, you might have to start trying to get your hands on one because the supplies continue to be somewhat scarce — but Sony promises that better days are on the horizon.