Sony Promises A Big PS VR2 Launch Game Lineup
Sony has just revealed some exciting news about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, and it's definitely something that could contribute to the success of the device: plenty of games will be available right at the start. While virtual reality headsets are certainly all kinds of cool, some of them suffer from not offering a full library of titles that utilize the potential of the technology to the fullest. Sure, it's fun to walk around and look at beautiful sights, but if you want actual gameplay, some games may fall a little short. To that end, Sony wants to be prepared, and it promises that more than 20 games will be ready for the launch of the new PS VR2 platform.
The headset itself was first announced during CES 2022 in January, so its technical specs have been known for quite some time. PlayStation VR2 is said to deliver gaming in 4K HDR, with a 110-degree field of view, on a vibrant OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. The gaming experience should be close to silky-smooth with refresh rates hitting up to 120Hz. It also will come with eye-tracking and a host of sensory features to make the gameplay more immersive, which is exactly what Sony promises to deliver with the new gaming gadget.
The information comes from a business briefing during which Sony talked about the upcoming headset alongside its recent successes and plans for the future. Various rumors point to the PS VR2 being set to launch sometime in 2023, but so far, Sony remains tight-lipped on the matter. Fortunately, it has told us more about the gaming aspect of the new headset.
Which games will be available on the PS VR2?
According to Sony, the more than 20 games the PS VR2 will have available at launch will include both first-party and third-party titles. According to SIE president Jim Ryan (quoted by Video Games Chronicle), the company is investing a considerable amount of money in ensuring that gamers have plenty of titles to choose from. Unfortunately, Ryan didn't go into detail as to which games we should expect. No matter — we already know of one title being developed specifically for the PlayStation VR2, and from the looks of it, it's going to be a good one.
"Horizon Call of the Mountain" is a new game set in the "Horizon" universe and it's currently being made by Guerrilla and Firesprite. As per the official PlayStation website for the title, the story will allow the player to control an entirely new character, but we will also be reunited with familiar characters from the previous games. Just a quick peek at the screenshots shows what appear to be stunning visuals, and the trailer, short as it may be, only builds on that. Provided that the PS VR2 hardware can handle it — and it should, seeing as the game is being made exclusively for that platform – "Horizon Call of the Mountain" could end up being one of the most beautiful VR titles to date. Much like the headset itself, the game also doesn't have a release date as of yet. However, all signs point to it being worth the wait.