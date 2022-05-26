Sony Promises A Big PS VR2 Launch Game Lineup

Sony has just revealed some exciting news about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, and it's definitely something that could contribute to the success of the device: plenty of games will be available right at the start. While virtual reality headsets are certainly all kinds of cool, some of them suffer from not offering a full library of titles that utilize the potential of the technology to the fullest. Sure, it's fun to walk around and look at beautiful sights, but if you want actual gameplay, some games may fall a little short. To that end, Sony wants to be prepared, and it promises that more than 20 games will be ready for the launch of the new PS VR2 platform.

The headset itself was first announced during CES 2022 in January, so its technical specs have been known for quite some time. PlayStation VR2 is said to deliver gaming in 4K HDR, with a 110-degree field of view, on a vibrant OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye. The gaming experience should be close to silky-smooth with refresh rates hitting up to 120Hz. It also will come with eye-tracking and a host of sensory features to make the gameplay more immersive, which is exactly what Sony promises to deliver with the new gaming gadget.

The information comes from a business briefing during which Sony talked about the upcoming headset alongside its recent successes and plans for the future. Various rumors point to the PS VR2 being set to launch sometime in 2023, but so far, Sony remains tight-lipped on the matter. Fortunately, it has told us more about the gaming aspect of the new headset.