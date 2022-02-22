At Long Last, This Is The PS VR2 Headset

While it's clear there are some similarities between this PS VR headset and the first, there are also some changes on the way. Outside of the obvious bump up in hardware, Sony says that the PS VR2 will come with a lens adjustment dial that will allow users to "optimize their view." Interestingly enough, this new PS VR2 headset is a little bit slimmer and even a little lighter than the original, even though Sony is including a motor for rumble feedback this time around. While the PS VR2 does indeed look smaller than the original even in these product shots, it seems that we should only expect a slight weight reduction.

In addition to showing off the PS VR2 headset for the first time, Sony also revealed the final version of the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Not much is changing from the first iteration of these controllers, as they seem to feature the same orb-like design we saw back in March 2021. The biggest difference is the new white and black color scheme that matches the headset – previously, the controllers were revealed with an all-black design.

This is all Sony shared about the PS VR2 headset today, which unfortunately means we didn't get a release date to go along with this reveal. Sony, however, says that some studios already have dev kits, so hopefully we don't have to wait much longer before the company is ready to talk release dates and pricing.