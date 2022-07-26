Sony Reveals What PlayStation VR2 Is Like To Wear

Since the release of the original Oculus Rift in 2016, the VR gaming landscape has generally been dominated by Meta. The affordable $300 Meta Quest 2, released in 2020, solidified the social media conglomerate as the de facto top contender for high-budget VR gaming for the foreseeable future. However, other headset manufacturers like Valve and Sony maintain their niches; the former is still widely considered one of the top PC VR platform holders given the size of the Steam VR library combined with the raw power of the expensive Valve Index, whereas the latter is still supporting its original — albeit outdated — PlayStation VR headset, which is compatible with PS4 and PS5 consoles.

However, some VR fans have been holding out for one of the other competing VR headset manufacturers to make a splash. The PlayStation VR2, expected to fully utilize the horsepower of the PlayStation 5, has long been awaited as a potential challenger to Meta's status as the most prolific VR platform holder. In a quick look at some of the new features the PS VR2 will offer, it's possible to see how the next-generation PlayStation VR headset utilizes some of the Quest 2's best ideas. That said, unlike the Meta headset, this model is slated to be hooked directly into the PS5 console. It is also expected to include 2000 x 2040 per-eye resolutions and support for HDR content, potentially making it the first mainstream 4K HDR VR headset — that is, unless it gets beat out by the Meta Quest 3 (via UploadVR).