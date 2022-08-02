The Easiest Way To Find Your Android Phone's IP Address

If you have wondered how the requests sent over the internet arrive at the right destination every time, the answer is IP addresses. An Internet Protocol (IP) address is a string of digits and periods given to a network or a device connected to that network. Think of an IP address as the return address on a letter, and the letter as your web requests. The data packets are encoded with an IP address before they're sent over the network. Devices like your Android phone first connect to the network, and in turn, the network gives the phone access to the web. So the network and the phone need unique identifiers — essentially, two types of addresses.

Your internet service provider (ISP) assigns a public IP address to your network, and the network provides private IP addresses to individual devices connected to it (via Google). The Internet Protocol (like the addresses) comes in two versions: IPv4 and IPv6 (via IBM). Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) is limited to over 4 billion unique addresses. But as more and more devices come online, the world is running out of IPv4 addresses. IPv6 resolves this issue with virtually unlimited addresses, but it's more complex. Knowing your IP address can help you troubleshoot and fix some common connectivity issues, and fortunately, finding the IP address on an Android phone only takes a few steps. The process for public addresses is even more straightforward.